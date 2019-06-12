Share:

LAHORE- Nothing presents the joy of cricket better than music. In Pakistan, cricket and music are summoning a mixed energy that brings the entire country to its feet, raises its senses, flaunts its identity and brings everyone all together.

Sound Diaries celebrated the passion for cricket with the release of their latest music video ‘Jeet Ka Piyala’ by Karim Barolia.

This song is produced for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and promises to become the anthem of the World Cup for Pakistani cricket fans worldwide.

The high-energy song, accompanied by an equally vibrant video, is to be played across multiple platforms during one of Cricket’s biggest global events.

‘Jeet Ka Piyala’ is the collective voice of enthusiastic Pakistani cricket fans, with their incredible cultural, social and religious diversity.

The song has been launched in association with McDonald’s Pakistan, a company that believes in the promotion and support of cricket in Pakistan.

Speaking about the song, Karim said: “The song offers an array of musical flavours, and is truly a fun, foot-tapping, sing-along piece that is sure resonate with the passionate cricket fans across the world

Lyrics for ‘Jeet Ka Piyala’, penned by Saddam Siddiqui and Nazia Zuberi Hassan, reflect the sentiments of all cricket-loving Pakistanis.

The dynamic and engaging video directed by Bilal Habib, showcases a wide range of fantastic visuals, painstakingly filmed live on multiple locations, and captures the varied tapestry of Pakistani fans – all coming together in a passionate celebration of the game.

Aamish Hussain, co-founder of Sound Diaries, highlighted the distinctiveness of the song and how it is a labour of love for everyone involved.

“We are very proud of ‘Jeet Ka Piyala’, it is an unadulterated reflection of the passion of the entire creative and production team, becoming larger than life even as we were filming,” said Aamish.

Vocalist Nazia Zuberi Hassan, who joins Sound Diaries as Creative Producer, expressed her delight in being a part of ‘Jeet Ka Piyala’ “Being involved in this project from the beginning, I’m really proud of the end product. I think the song is a real treat, not only for cricket fans but for all music lovers, who will definitely appreciate it’s striking elements”, said Nazia.

In the midst of many songs being released for the Cricket World Cup, ‘Jeet Ka Piyala’ stands out for its unique music and grand video. It is heartening to see a musical piece of such high quality having been created in Pakistan.