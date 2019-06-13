Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a series of seminars on Wednesday reiterated that the whole nation is united to safeguard the integrity, sovereignty and stability of the motherland and that no effort will be spared to rid it of the menaces of terrorism and extremism and thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

The first event in connection with the ‘Shaheed-e-Pakistan Conference’ organised to pay tributes to late Dr Sarfraz Naeemi for his services towards Islam and the nation was held at Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia at Garhi Shahu, Lahore. Another event of the series was held at the Lahore Press Club, organised by the Mutahidda Jamiat Ahle Hadith.The third event, organised by the Sufi Aman Forum Pakistan, was held at the National Press Club Islamabad.

AJK MLA Pir Ali Raza Bukhari chaired the session while Senator Dr Asif Kirmnani was the chief guest on the occasion. Another event was organsied by the Markazi Ulema Council at Bait-e-Qasmi in Faisalabad.

A large number of Ulema belonging to all schools of thought, political and religious leaders, caretakers of sufi shrines, madaris students and civil society activists participated in the events. They paid tributes to the security forces officials, policemen, political and religious personalities and civilians who laid their lives for the security of their motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Dr Kirmnani said the sacrifices of the martyrs

won’t be let go to waste and that the war against terrorism will continue until complete peace is restored in the country.Pir Ali Raza Bukhari said Pakistan Army has given matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

He said the whole nation is united and stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism.Hailing the successes achieved by the security forces in the fight against terrorists in Waziristan, he lamented that some anti-Pakistan elements were inciting the tribal people against the state and the security forces on the behest of the enemies of Pakistan.

“However, such elements won’t be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the region come what may,” he vowed.Dargah Choora Sharif Sajjadah Nasheen Pir Saadat Ali Shah said the cowardly acts of terrorist elements cannot shake the resolve

of the nation as well as the security forces.

He said whole nation is with the families of the victims of terrorism.Jamia Nazeeria Islamabad Administrator Sahibzada Haseeb Ahmed Nazeeri said that Paigham-e-Pakistan is the only platform which can unite whole nation against the menaces of terrorism and extremism

and for the promotion of peace and stability in the country.A ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Resolution’ was also passed at these events which maintained that all armed confrontations with state institutions, security forces and law enforcement agencies fall under the category of high treason which is forbidden in Islam and is an open violation of the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).The resolution condemned Indian brutalities in the occupied valley of Kashmir and called upon the international community to play its role for the resolution of the issue as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.