LAHORE - FIFA-recognized PFF Congress member Ejaz-ul-Haq has said that keeping Pakistan’s name relevant in international football is more important than winning or losing. The best efforts were put in to give maximum performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. But continuous threats to the players caused the damage to the national football team, he added. Home conditions were not available for the training, he said and added that despite of all hurdles created by Ashfaque Hussain and his allies and against all odds, participation of Pakistan team in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is still a remarkable achievement. “At least Pakistan was not deprived of the opportunity to perform at the international level and the credit goes to Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat,” Ejaz said. He said the players wishing to join the training camp in Bahrain were stopped by Ashfaque. On the other hand, the aimless camp in Islamabad was held only to capture the players by holding their passports. Other than damaging Pakistan’s campaign in the qualifiers, it also caused to waste PFF funds. “If Ashfaque Hussain and his cronies were that sincere to Pakistan’s prestige and betterment of football, they could have let the listed players to join the camp in Bahrain. When Pakistan team players were registered in the competition, Ashfaque and allies should have stepped back for the sake of Pakistan. But instead they even threatened the players who had already joined the camp in Bahrain,” Ejaz added.