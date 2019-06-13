Share:

OKARA-Two women were raped at gunpoint at different places, according to police.

In first incident, Asmaa Bibi of Ram Parshad village was sleeping at home the other night along with her children as her husband was in Lahore for job. An accused identified as Hussain, along with his accomplice, entered the house with weapons. Hussain raped the woman at gunpoint and escaped.

In second incident, Kulsoom Bibi, a widow of Chak Risaldar, was waiting for conveyance at Colonel Chowk Shergarh where Asif Shah and his accomplice Iqbal Mithu arrived in a car. They offered her a lift and carried her to a house in the town where Iqbal Mithu raped her at gunpoint. Police registered cases accordingly.

BOOKED

Canal Dept SDO Zaman got cases registered again hundreds of canal water thieves. In Fareedkot village, 14 thieves including Adnan, Bashir Tassawar and Iqbal were booked. In 3s8/D village, 33 persons including Imam Ali, Rehman Ali and Amanat Ali were booked. In Irazi Nausha, Ashraf was booked for canal water theft. SDO Canal Department Faisal Nadeem checked watercourse at Kohla village and found the vent broken. He got cases registered against 102 persons including Shehzad, Abid, Mubashar, Ahmed Nawaz and others. Cases were registered at respective police stations.

FIRE

An auto store was set on fire by unknown suspects on Pakpattan Road, Depalpur. Items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees burnt to ashes. People informed Rescue 1122 that reached the spot and controlled the fire. Depalpur City police registered a case.