Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Wednesday that hectic efforts are being made to carry forward a consolidated struggle for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

He was talking to an AJK Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas-led public representative delegation, which called on him at the President House in the State’s metropolis here.

The AJK president said that freedom movement in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is gaining momentum as Kashmiris are determined to take their struggle to its logical end.

The delegation comprising leaders - Sardar Ashiq, Raja Khurshid Alam, Prof Attiqur Rehman, Prof Aftab, Sardar Farhan Azam and Dr Salim Minhas appreciated the strenuous efforts of President Masood for highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international level in its true perspective.

Masood Khan said that strenuous efforts are underway to capitalise on capabilities of the educated Kashmiri youth settled in Europe and the US to raise Kashmir issue. “A consolidated liberation movement is the dire need of the hour,” he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain committed to their just stance related to attainment of their right to self-determination.

He said that invitation to the AJK president side by side with other heads of state to the recent OIC summit conference in Makkah Mukarrama was an important development, and it has provided an opportunity to directly plead the cause of Kashmiri people. “It will have far-reaching positive results in future, and will provide the Kashmiri people a forum to highlight their case at the international level,” he pointed out.

The AJK president said that the entire world except India is convinced that Kashmir is a disputed territory, and its future destiny is to be determined through an impartial plebiscite in the state. Masood Khan said that the Kashmir issue has been highlighted in the recently concluded OIC summit conference, Kashmir contact group and the OIC Foreign Ministers Council.

He particularly appreciated Mushtaq Minhas for remaining active on media front and highlighting the Kashmir issue with a missionary zeal and spirit before joining politics. He said that performance of Minhas in development of his electoral constituency is also impressive.

On the occasion, members of the delegation noted that since the assumption of the office of AJK president, Sardar Masood Khan has constantly remained engaged in convincing the international community that regional and global peace and security will remain in danger till the Kashmir issue is resolved as per wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Besides, Sardar Masood Khan had introduced a new vision and strategy to involve the university and college students of the liberated territory in the freedom movement and acquaint them with the modern sciences.