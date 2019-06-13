Rawlakot - The University of Poonch, Rawalakot will host an international science conference, “Sustainable Agriculture in Changing Climate: Strategies and Management” from 19st-21th June. Azad Jammu and Kashmir president will inaugurate the conference. Scientists from Europe, Canada, Turkey and all across Pakistan will discuss strategies for sustainable agriculture in current climate change scenario to foster new ideas towards meaningful and practical strategies.
