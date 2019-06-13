Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 16 rural women entrepreneurs have successfully completed 10-day training on e-marketing through social media.

Their certification ceremony was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the supervision of UN Women on Wednesday.

The ceremony was organised as an activity of UN Women supported by “Women Entrepreneurship and Gender Responsive Procurement”. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the event.

On the occasion, the officials concerned of the UN-Women announced their full support for these women, living in Sialkot rural areas, to enable them to be self-reliant in economic and social disciplines of life.

The participants were told that the women had been running their enterprises in rural areas of Sialkot, and they were badly ignored in local social and economical development.

It is to be noted that in Sialkot, as many as 52 rural women entrepreneurs have recently established their small businesses with the financial support of UN-Women and now they are successfully running their businesses.

UN-Women had arranged training on E-Marketing for 16 rural female entrepreneurs who had attained education up to intermediate level.

The UN-Women officials also assured the continuity of their efforts for promoting and developing entrepreneurial skills and potentials in women. They also shared details of the outcome of UN-Women supported initiative of “Women Entrepreneurship and Gender Responsive Procurement”. The programme has been instrumental in opening a new horizon of business opportunities, spaces and options. Talking to The Nation, women entrepreneurs stressed the need for developing capacity through training on innovative products, production planning and control, cost benefit analysis, effective merchandising, marketing and e-store development.

TRANSFERS/POSTINGS

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz Awan has transferred and posted the SHOs of as many as 25 police stations in Sialkot district during a major reshuffle. Local senior police officials said that the newly appointed SHOs have been directed to show improved performance by promoting good policing in active cooperation with the locals in all four tehsils of Sialkot district namely Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.

Dacoits loot valuables

in house robbery

Four unknown dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs5 million in a dacoity at the house of a local trader named M Arif in Bhopalwala village, Sambrial tehsil, here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the accused barged into the house, made hostage all the women and children present there at gunpoint and started looting the valuables. The accused looted Rs0.4 million in cash and gold ornaments, weighing 60 tola. They managed to flee from the scene. Sambrial police registered a case with no arrest so far.