ISLAMABAD - The federal government has notified promotion of 12 officers of grade-21 officers of two services groups includ­ing 10 officers of Pakistan Administra­tive Service and two officers of Police Services of Pakistan to grade-22 and assigned them new assignments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired the High Powered Section Board meeting last week and given approval of the promotion of these officers.

According to the notifications, Tan­veer Ahmad Quershi, a garde-22 officer of PAS, has been transferred and post­ed as Special Secretary Commerce Di­vision after his promotion to grade-22. He was awaiting posting in Establish­ment Division previously.

Captain (r) Javed Akbar has also been promoted to grade-22 and posted as Special Secretary Cabinet Division. He was serving as Additional Secretary Commerce Division in grade-21.

Dr. Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan is promoted to BS-22 as Secretary to Gov­ernment of Pakistan.

Captain (R) Munir Azam, a grade-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Ad­ditional Secretary Power Division is promoted to BS-22 in that service as Secretary to Pakistan. On promo­tion, he has been transferred and post­ed as Special Secretary Power Division.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Secretary Trade Development Au­thority of Pakistan under Commerce Division is promoted to BS-22. On pro­motion, he has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Communi­cation Division.

Mathar Niaz Rana, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Chief Secre­tary AAzad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is promoted to BS-22 and on promotion, he will continue same position.

Farah Hamid Khan, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Director General National Institute of Management Pesha­war is promoted to BS-22 and on promo­tion, she will remain posted as DG NIM.

Humaira Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently serving as Secretary Fed­eral Public Service Commission is pro­moted to BS-22 and on promotion she will remain posted as Secretary FPSC. Captain (R) Skandar Qayyum, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Chair­man National Highway Authority is pro­moted to grade-22 and on promotion he will remain posted on same position.

Shoukat Ali, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as under the Punjab government, is promoted to grade-22 and on promotion, his services will re­main at the disposal of government of Punjab.

Sanaullah Abbasi, a BS-21 officer of PSP, presently serving as Provincial Po­lice Officer government og Khyber Pa­khutnkhawa, is promoted to BPS-22. On promotion, he will remain retain the same position.

Kaleem Imam, a BS- 21 officer of PSP, presently serving as Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police, is promoted to BS-22 and on his promo­tion he will remain posted as IGP NH&MP.