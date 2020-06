Share:

HYDERABAD - One more coronavirus patient has died here at Civil Hospital’s isolation ward on Friday, taking the tally to 33 in Hyderabad. A 55 year old Ameer Bux resident of Tando Jam, has succumbed to the COVID-19 at isolation ward of the hospital. The burial of the deceased would be carried out as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard near Tando Jam under supervision of district administration.