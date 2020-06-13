Share:

ISLAMABAD - While highlighting the misery of the innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his hope that IOJK would be free from Indian brutal occupation. In a tweet, the president shared an article published in New York Times on Thursday carrying a set of 24 graphic by Malik Sajad, a noted Kashmiri artist and novelist that vividly depicted the sufferings of people in Indian occupied Kashmir under what he calls the “longest lockdown.”

“Excellent Op-art opinion by Malik Sajad in (New York Times). The misery of the innocent under brutal occupation. IOK shall be free (Insha Allah),” the president remarked.

Malik Sajad, who worked for the Greater Kashmir newspaper as a cartoonist since he was 15, has been recording the worsening plight of the lives of Kashmiri people in his graphics, as a response to the Indian military clampdowns in the disputed Kashmir region.

“Life in India-controlled Kashmir has been punctuated by military curfews and general strikes for three decades,” says a headline on the graphics published on the newspaper’s page reserved for columnists.

On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week lockdown when Kashmir was already reeling under a 10 months digital and physical military clampdown, with the people continued to be denied adequate access to medical supplies and facilities and high-speed internet.

Hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders and abducted youth continue to languish in crowded jails across India, making them vulnerable to the virus.