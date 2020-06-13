Share:

ATTOCK - After 15 new positive cases of coronavirus appeared in Attock during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the district has reached to 282 on Friday, it was officially said. The official statement released to the media here on Friday on the updated situation of pandemic in district Attock by the Health Services Authority confirmed the registration of 15 new cases in district – which include three in Attock city, five in tehsil Hassanabdal, four in teshilFatehjang while three in tehsil Hazro. The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that so far screening of 6,297 persons has been carried out in the district while the number of suspected persons was also raised to 2,716.

in which as many as2,125 were tested negative while results of 309 are yet to be received.

Responding another question, he said that as many as 10 patients are under-treatment at different health centers in which five are in critical condition while 163 positive patients are home quarantined. Responding to another question, he said that all the quarantined patients are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, another corona patient succumbed to novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock raising the tally to 14. According to health authorities, 70 years old man, a resident of village MirzaAttock died of COVID-19 in Military hospital Rawalpindi who was later buried under COVID-19 protocol in local graveyard.