Islamabad - Bandages laced with a special healing agent that promotes the formation of new blood vessels could be used to treat people with burns or chronic wounds. Experts from Sheffield developed the bandages, which have proven effective at aiding vessel formation in initial tests in a chicken embryo-based membrane model.

The treatments could be of particular benefit to those people with diabetes, who can offer suffer chronic wounds which can take months to heal and risk amputation. ‘Chronic wounds can be a huge problem for people with diabetes,’ said paper author and tissue engineering expert Sheila MacNeil of the University of Sheffield.