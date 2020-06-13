Share:

We are living in a world which is a stark contrast to the one we inhabited only a few months ago. With the Covid-19 pandemic, we are holed up in our homes, seeking alternatives to carry out our lives as never before. From offices to government departments, people are working from home and that has proved to be an effective way to check the spread.

However, there are certain industries which are open and their employees are serving the nation on the front line. Hospitals, banks, restaurants, delivery services, logistics, the food and beverage industry are some of the prime examples. For people who are taking risks by going out to work every day, it is imperative that they take the necessary precautions.

I recently learned of certain insurance schemes which are being offered by companies which seems like a suitable measure. Apart from wearing gloves and masks, I believe that they should opt for such insurance schemes as they are available at economical rates, and it is always better to be safe than sorry.

SYED FAKHIR ALI,

Lahore.