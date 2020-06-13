Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated over Rs6 billion for several mega projects of the capital city in budget 2020-21 that include conduction of water from Tarbela Dam, 10th Avenue, Korang Bridge, PWD underpass and a flyover at Sihala.

However, an important on-going flyover project at BharaKahu is excluded from Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21 (PSDP-2020-21).

The Prime Minister’s Advisor on CDA’s Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan while talking to The Nation has termed the allocation as biggest achievement for the people of Islamabad and said that we successfully managed to get allocations for all major projects.

He informed that in addition to allocations for mega infrastructure and water project, there are a number of on-going and new development schemes for rural parts of the city.

Talking about the exclusion of BharaKahu flyover from PSDP, the PM’s aid said that it would be included in the upcoming PSDP-plus programme with the funding of private sector.

“Though, we have received considerable allocations in budget but CDA is also doing several projects with its own funding that includes interchanges on Kashmir Highway,” he added.

The government had allocated Rs400 million against a total cost of Rs1,248million for the feasibility for conduction of water from Indus water system at Tarbela dam to the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while full allocation of Rs3,154million has been made for the land acquisition of same project.

The conduction of water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is a major project to overcome the scarcity of water for twin cities and water through this pipeline would be supplied to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs800million against the total cost of Rs1,625million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD underpass on Islamabad Expressway, which is a much-needed project of the city.

Meanwhile, Rs1 billion have been allocated against a total cost of Rs11.08billion for the construction of 10th Avenue, which will be completed in three phases.

According to a press release issued by CDA on Friday, in first phase 10th Avenue will be constructed from Kashmir Highway to Service Road (N) I-9/I-10, in second phase from Service Road North I-9/I-10 to IJP Road and in third phase from Kashmir Highway to Khayaban-e-Iqbal.

Construction of 10th Avenue is part of master plan of Islamabad but remained overlooked by successive CDA managements despite its dire need. Incumbent CDA Administration which is sensitive to needs of the city and problems of people decided to take up this project.

The construction of 10th Avenue will benefit the people living in I-10,H-10,I-9,H-9,G-10 and F-10. The project will ease traffic congestion on FaqeerAppi Road and 9th Avenue.

When initiated, the project will include road work, construction of overhead bridge at Margalla Railway station, underpass at H-9/H-10, and interchange at Kashmir Highway, Rehabilitation/resettlement of slum in Sector H-9, underpass at I-9, I-10, box culvert/nullah bridge, interchange at IJP Road, underpass at G-9/G-10, underpass at Ibn-e-Sina Road, underpass at Jinnah Avenue and underpass at F-9 and F-10.

To ease the traffic congestion on Islamabad to Kahuta Road, the federal government has allocated Rs300million against the total cost of Rs442million for construction of flyover and approaches at railway line Sihala.