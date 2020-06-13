Share:

Lahore - Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to budget session of the Punjab Assembly. Punjab government has announced to present the budget in Assembly on June 15 (Monday).

Both also discussed safety measures for saving the MPAs from coronavirus during the session. The CM directed that precautionary measures should be efficiently implemented as the budget session is being held in a local hotel, instead of the Punjab Assembly, to ensure the safety of the members. The coronavirus pandemic has affected every segment of the society, he added. The CM said that measures will be proposed to protect the poor segments in the upcoming budget and added that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for providing relief to the common man. Every segment will be taken care of in the next budget, he further said.

He said receipt of governmental taxes had been decreased due to coronavirus. The CM added that solving the economic difficulties of the common man was the priority of the government and maintained that a relief-providing budget will be presented despite difficult circumstances.