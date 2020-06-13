Share:

BELGRADE - World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to returning to action in front of fans at the Serb’s charity tennis tournament in Belgrade this weekend. The first leg of Djokovic’s Adria Tour is being held at his tennis complex by the Danube River, with Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov arriving for the event. Fans will be able to attend despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the government lifted its ban on outdoor public gatherings. “We have different circumstances and measures (to other countries) so it’s very difficult to think of international standards (regarding the pandemic),” Djokovic told a news conference. “We’ve had better numbers compared to some other countries. Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on and we as athletes are looking forward to competing. “You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise. We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.”