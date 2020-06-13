Share:

MIRPURKHAS - In Mirpurkhas two-hour strike was observed on the call of paramedical staff and doctors at Civil Hospital and other government hospitals here on Friday.

As per reports, scores of paramedical staff and doctors gathered in the premises of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, boycotted OPD and raised slogans in support of their demands. They told that they had submitted their 13-point agenda of demands to the Sindh Government but government did not yet approve them as a result they were facing great hardships.

They had deprived of safety kits, hand gloves surgical masks and other goods while working on the frontline against COVID-19. They urged the authorities to take notice and ensure approval of their demands otherwise their protest campaign would remained continue till acceptance of their demands.

HESCO workers stage protest for acceptance of demands

Scores of HESCO Employees on Friday staged a protest demonstration, in the premises of HESCO Mirpurkhas division office and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking to the protestors, leaders demanded hundred percent increase in salary of Wapda employees, new recruitment should be made to end shortage of staff.

They called the government to regularise the daily wagers, provide them safety goods without any delay to reduce the incidents of electrocution and falling from the electricity poles. They further demanded the government to ensure payment of at least salary of Rs 17500. They lamented that Wapda employees even in hot days working in the field.

They urged the government to recruit the siblings of Wapda employees on the vacate posts to end shortage of staff.

They asked the employees to be united at this platfarm and must use surgical mask and follow SOPs to avoid virus.