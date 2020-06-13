Share:

Ten people were injured Friday as demonstrations against economic woes hit the streets in Lebanon with the currency recently falling to a record low against the dollar.

Demonstrations entered a second day with protestors accusing the government of failing to find a way out of the economic hardship and the central bank of not reflating foreign currency to the market.

Dozens of protesters gathered in parts of Beirut and charged against the "banking regime.” Demonstrators in Riad Al Solh Square set fire to businesses and were dispersed by security forces.

Protesters showed up at the provincial governor’s office in northern Tripoli to protest the pound’s loss of value, surging unemployment and the high cost of living.

Security forces resorted to pepper spray when protesters began to throw rocks at the building.

Protestors chanted “revolution” and carried the Lebanese flag.

The Lebanese Red Cross said nine people were wounded in northern Tripoli and another in Beirut.

Lebanon is suffering from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation with the government extending measures to curb the spread of the virus.