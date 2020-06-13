Share:

LAHORE - Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that the process of delivery of precautionary measures to protect the police force from the corona epidemic has been in progress. He said that 300,000 masks, 48,000 hand sanitizers, and 20,000 face shields would be distributed among the police personnel. Twelve teams have been formed for spraying in police offices, whereas, 5,000 litres of disinfection material has been procured.

All offices will be repeatedly disinfected in stages. The CCPO said that 90,000 masks and more than 7,000 face shields have already been distributed in the police. During public dealing, all officers should ensure face shields and masks elude providing police services to any citizen without masks. Police Front Line Soldier, precaution is being ensured. Work is being done on an emergency basis for the welfare of the police force.

Effective measures are being taken for the recovery of officers and personnel affected by the corona epidemic. The number of victims of corona in Lahore police is 294. While 111 personnel have regained control. Former Additional IG Mushtaq laid to rest with state honoursFormer Additional IG Major (retired), Mushtaq Ahmed was laid to rest with state honours.

Funeral prayer of Additional IG Mushtaq Ahmed was offered at Lahore Cantt. In the direction of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, the grave was saluted by Lahore Police. In the direction of Zulfiqar Hameed, a well-armed contingent of police saluted, laid a wreath of flowers, attended by the son of former Additional IG, family members, police, and Army officials, while coronavirus SOPs ensured at all stages of the funeral.

The CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that his services for the police department and for the people of Pakistan will always be remembered. He further said that Major (retired), Mushtaq Ahmed was a very sophisticated, subordinate supportive, and a professional officer.

Steps being taken to secure CPO employees from coronavirus

As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, preferential based steps are being taken for protection of police force and employees from coronavirus and in this regard, precautionary measures under comprehensive strategies are not only being ensured during duty in field formations in all districts but also in all branches and buildings of Central Police Office (CPO) for purpose of disinfection, chlorine water spray was conducted on Friday so that disease spreading germs and other environmental pollution may be eliminated and officials may be provided neat and clean environment.

AIG admin and security Anwar Khaitran while discussing told that screening and corona tests for employees is underway into phases at Central Police Office, whereas mobile hand wash units for hand washing of employees have been established on different spots and all staff and officials have been strictly directed to wear face masks.

He further said that, for improving steps regarding precautionary measures from coronavirus, spray of chlorine water in all buildings and all branches has been used for disinfection and in this regard team from City District Govt has sprayed chlorine water in the offices located on all floors of CPO complex including Turkish Block by which overall arrangements of cleanliness have been improved.