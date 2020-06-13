Share:

islamabad - The Game Of Thrones star, 33, donned a white hoodie and form-fitting black gym leggings as she strolled with her dog around London.

Emilia kept herself preoccupied as she chatted on her phone while she walked as her adorable sausage dog trotted alongside her. The film star kept warm with her cropped white hoodie, of which she wore over a pale pink top. She added a pair of chic burgundy trainers to her look, while she carried her essentials in a black leather bucket bag slung across her body.

Emilia left her brunette tresses loose while she appeared to go make-up free for her outing, shielding her eyes with a pair of trendy shades.