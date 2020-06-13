Share:

PESHAWAR - Speakers in the two-day “Third Pak-Turk international conference on Emerging Technologies in the field of Sciences and Engineering” in Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, district Swabi Friday said that emerging technologies can help the countries to resolve numerous confronting problems.

This was the first online international conference organized by a university in Pakistan. The conference concluded Friday was comprised Turkish, Pakistani and German speakers from around the globe.

Various experts and scholars who work in diverse fields participated in the conference, expressed their views and spoke on different topics related to engineering education and scientific developments.

The speakers encouraged young scientists to catch up the new emerging trends in the field of science and technology, as this is vital for the progress and economic prosperity of Pakistan and Turkey.

About 130 research papers were submitted for the conference, out of which only 15 per cent were accepted. The conference was attended by almost 200 plus individuals through video link and viewed by 3000 plus audience around the globe.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Vice Chairman (Punjab),Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was chief guest in the inaugural ceremony.

Engr. Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un-Nabi, (Pro-Rector, Academics), and Sardar Aminullah Khan (Pro-Rector, Administration and Finance) also participated in the conference.

The prominent Turkish and Pakistani experts who spoke in the conference were: Prof. Dr. Mahmut Boyukata, Prof. Dr. Nihal Buyukcizmeci Dr. Necla Çakmak, Dr. Dogan Aydin, Dr. Bulent Yilmaz, Dr. Fouzia Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Asghar Qadir, Prof. Dr. A. S. Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Sabieh Anwar, Prof. Dr. Fida Yunus Khattak and various others.

The Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that the whole world is transitioning and lauded the GIK Institute for taking the initiative of organizing the first ever online international conference on emerging technologies.

He further said that these technologies will define the world we know and hoped that both the countries are become one of the pioneers of these emerging technologies.

Engr. Jehangir Bashar, Rector of GIK Institute said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy good working relations and the interaction between the scholars and researchers of the two brotherly Muslim countries could further boost the mutual collaboration. “The GIK Institute has provided an ideal platform for such interaction and collaboration,” he said.

The Rector lauded the efforts of the organisers of the conference for their hard work, especially Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un-Nabi, who supervised all the activities.