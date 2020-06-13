Share:

LAHORE - Getz Pharma, concerned at the increasing Covid-19 cases and committed to its mission of providing quality healthcare for the community at large, initiated the national ‘Care for Heroes’ campaign to protect the frontline health workers. The Punjab disinfection drive was started from 30th April, 2020 to disinfect hospitals and doctors’ clinics in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan using a WHO approved disinfecting material CHEMGENE HLD4. Encouraging the private sector to help ease the government’s burden, Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences Lahore Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said “We at University of Health Sciences and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine thank Getz Pharma for caring for the healthcare community during this time of crisis. Disinfection of our clinics and hospitals, provision of PPEs, masks and antibody testing’s are major steps taken by Getz Pharma for our personal protection, and for that, we are deeply grateful”. The company successfully disinfected a total of 325 wards and 3,137 clinics in upper and lower Punjab, till 2nd June, 2020. The disinfected hospitals in Lahore include Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Gulab Devi Hospital, Children Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital, and Fatima Memorial Hospital.

While in Multan and in other parts of Punjab Getz Pharma successfully disinfected Nishtar Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, District Headquarter Hospital, Gujranwala and District Headquarter Hospital, Sialkot. Under its “Care for Heroes” initiative, Getz Pharma is aiming to disinfect over 8,000 clinics, 650 wards and to conduct free FDA approved antibody testing of more than 25,000 doctors across Pakistan. Placing prime importance on the safety of health care providers, Getz Pharma is also providing personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers and gloves for the heroes fighting at the forefront to combat this pandemic.