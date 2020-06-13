Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a report from the Islamabad Police (IP) on the status of implementation on standard operation procedures (SOPs) at police stations to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Akram Advocate. During the course of proceedings, the bench asked whether the deputy commissioner had ever vis­ited ‘Bakhshikhana’ to view the situation.

How precautionary steps were being adopted at the po­lice stations for the protection of the people behind the bar, the chief justice asked, adding that how social distancing and masks were being ensured at the police cells.

The prosecutor informed the court that the deputy commissioner used to visit ‘Bakhshikhana’ to view the arrangements.

The additional superinten­dent of police (ASP) pleaded that police were providing all facilities to the accused, including masks and sanitiz­er, and all station house offi­cers (SHOs) had been given directives in that regard.

The chief justice said the court could give only its opinion in legal matters, adding that it could not in­terfere in the authority of executive.

The court sought SOPs im­plementation report within one week and adjourned the hearing.