In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Islamabad districts, today (Saturday).

The troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Nipora in Kulgam and in Lallan area of Islamabad.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum have organised protest demonstrations in different areas of Kashmir Valley against the continued brutal killings of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops.