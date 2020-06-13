Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that he would have felt happier if Younis Khan had been appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for a longer term. “Younis is the only Pakistani batsman to reach the 10,000 runs benchmark in Tests. It is a good step to bring him in for the England tour, but I had felt happier if he was appointed for a longer basis. His experience will prove vital for Pakistan cricket and our youngsters will get a chance to learn a lot from him as he has played with many present players,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. He said coaching was a temperament thing as sometimes you don’t get the desired results and you have to control your sentiments. “It will be a good experience for Younis as well. A coach’s pat on the back when you have gone through a bad time is something great,” he said. Inzamam said Pakistan’s domestic cricket needs to be strengthened, and there is dire need to fill the gap between the international and first-class cricket. “The recent appointments made by PCB are commendable. We need the same type of coaches at domestic level. If our base will be strong then our top will definably be strong,” he said.