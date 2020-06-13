Share:

PESHAWAR - Expressing his dissatisfaction over the progress made about the provision of civ­ic amenities in the newly-developed Regi Model Township, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan yesterday directed the highups of all the concerned federal and provincial departments to sit together and devise a workable plan within ten days in order to make a signifi­cant physical progress in the matter.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on provision of var­ious civic facilities including electricity, gas, recreational facilities, education and healthcare setups, security arrangements etc. in the newly developed township.

Besides Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Ru­ral Development Kamran Bangash, In­spector General Police Sanaullah Abas­si, Commissioner Peshawar Amajid Ali and Director General Peshawar Devel­opment Authority (PDA) Zafar Ali Shah, relevant authorities of Home, Health, Education and Local Government De­partments, Frontier Constabulary, PE­SCO and SNGPL attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made on the provision of the aforesaid civic amenities in the township.

It was informed that 70% payments have been made against the purchased land for the township whereas work is in progress to clear the remaining 30% of the payments as well.

The Chief Minister directed the hi­ghups of Police and Frontier Constab­ulary to deploy the required strength of security personnel to improve se­curity situation in the township.

He also directed the high ups of PE­SCO to take concrete steps in order to timely complete work on the construc­tion of grid station and transmission lines for uninterrupted supply of elec­tricity to township.

Regarding the removal of encroach­ments in the township, Mahmood Khan directed the PDA officers to get the issue resolved through dialogues, and made it clear that if the issue was not resolved through dialogues oth­erwise the encroachments would be removed through use of force