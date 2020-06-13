Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser of KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that follow­ing the instructions issued by Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan, the capacity of hospitals was increased besides high dependency units were established at Charsadda Headquarters and Women and Children Hospital in order to deal with the Covid-19 patients.

He also informed that action was being taken against all those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides steps were being taken to control locusts as well.

He said this while briefing media here on Friday.

The advisor informed that besides adding 20 beds to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Medical Teaching In­stitution (MTI), the Lady Reading Hospital has estab­lished a 50-bed high dependency unit while MTI Khy­ber Teaching Hospital has operationalized 17-bed high dependency unit adding MTI Hayatabad Medi­cal Complex has been provided six ventilators.

He also informed that 10 ICU beds and a 50-bed HDU have been established with oxygen supply at the Women and Children Hospital Rajjar, Charsadda, adding that the 8-bed ICU at Charsadda Headquar­ters Hospital has become functional where a 20-bed HDU has also become functional at Qazi Hussain Ah­mad Memorial Hospital in Nowshera.

The advisor informed that the capacity of hospi­tals will be enhanced to cope with the corona pan­demic adding that 25-bed ICU with 50 bed HDU will be established by July 15 each at LRH, HMC and KTH while 10-bed ICU besides 40-bed HDU will be add­ed to Mardan Medical Complex, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Memorial Hospital Nowshera will have 10-bed ICU and 50-bed HDU.

He also informed that Saidu Group of Teaching Hos­pital, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi and Wom­en and Children Hospital Rajar Charsadda will have 50-bed HDU respectively adding that video call facil­ity has been provided to attendants of corona virus patients at LRH where relatives could talk to patients admitted at the hospital.

The advisor informed that agriculture, relief, irri­gation departments besides Rescue 1122 and per­sonnel of the armed forces along with concerned dis­trict administration in 15 districts were doing their job adding that currently 80 teams were working to overcome the issue while 758 personnel and 78 vehi­cles were taking part in the operation against locusts.

He informed that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, action was being taken against violators of the SOPs shared by the provin­cial government adding 20,064 operations were car­ried out in a single day across the province of which 5,826 units / businesses have been issued warnings, 362 businesses sealed where fines were imposed on 1,759 persons/units across the province.