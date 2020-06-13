Share:

PESHAWAR - The Board of Gov­ernors, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), has removed the hospital’s Medical Director Dr Suleman Khan over alleged poor performance amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

A source in the hospital told The Nation on condi­tion of anonymity that Dr Suleman had developed differences with the hospital management, which could be a reason behind his removal.

“The corona situation has also created problems and it is difficult to run affairs as a medical director, but still his performance was not that much bad,” the official claimed.

However, another official of the health facility said the LRH faculty had already criticised the BoG chair­man Dr Nowsherwan Burki when he had appointed an assistant professor as a medical director.

“Dr Suleman Khan was given time to improve pa­tient care, but he failed to deliver,” said an official.

It was expected a few months ago that the BoG had decided to remove Dr Suleman when reports emerged about health complications among patients in LRH.