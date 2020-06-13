Share:

islamabad - One of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands, Maria B brings about freshness of summer hues with their latest unstitched collection under its M.Prints banner.

Traditional, ethnic and modern, the easy to wear unstitched collection focuses on prints that reflect the freshness of an english garden. Dreamy yet affordable, the collection comprises of various designs on high-quality fabric consisting of pastel flowery prints to a mix of dreamy boho to subtle traditional undertones.

Accompanied by necklines, hemline borders, sleeves & patches, M.Prints embroideries have been kept at minimum so that the collection can be worn as daily wear On the occasion of the release Maria B has said; “This year we contemplated what would our summer collection factors be thus staying true to our brand and our audiences we decided to keep our M.Prints collection as casual yet trendy so that our customers can wear this everyday as we have focused more on modern prints that are easy to wear.”