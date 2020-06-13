Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police (Model Town Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested as many as 297 criminals and recovered 29 pistols, bullets, more than 05kg charas and 254 litres of liquor. SP Model Town Division Ijaz Rasheed had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Model Town Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 12 member’s along with recovered many lakhs of rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the 32 criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Moreover, 10 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 06 Court Offenders. Model Town Division Police also arrested 139 criminals for violating kite-flying, one wheeling, aerial firing, price control and Tennant Registration Acts.