KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the petrol crisis in the country which was causing trouble to all Pakistanis was another clear example of the incompetence of the Federal Government.

The provincial Information Minister demanded that a commission be set up to not only determine those responsible for the petrol crisis, but also to determine why there was petrol crisis in Pakistan, at a time when the price of the petroleum products were at lowest level in the history, and there was no petrol crisis across the world.

He said that the Federal Government did not seem to care about the concerns of the people. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fortunate in that it had got a very experienced, serious and sincere opposition. The provincial Information Minister said that the opposition did not obstruct any initiative of the PTI Government, adding that, the opposition fully supported the steps taken by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “The Federal Government has at first taken the issue of the coronavirus very lightly. We still urge them to take it seriously so that the rising death toll can be stopped,” he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that that the budget of Sindh Province for the financial year 2020-21 would be presented in virtual session of the Assembly. The provincial Information Minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also contacted the parliamentary leaders of various parties in this regard and hoped that they would also agree to this. He said that following the circumstances the need of the hour was to convene virtual sessions of all the assemblies including the National Assembly.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in the time of the pandemic, it was not possible to convene regular budget sessions of the assemblies in which all members could physically participate. The provincial Information Minister said that in this age of modern technology, convening virtual sessions of assemblies was no longer a problem. He said that with the help of modern technology, not only would the honorable members of the Assembly be able to address the virtual session, but they would also be able to attend the session in full.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that although the Speaker National Assembly had made a very good decision to keep the attendance of members in the National Assembly at 25 percent, but he said that he would advise that in this time of pandemic by using the modern technology only the virtual sessions of the assemblies be convened.

The provincial information minister said that in this regard, the help from the Ministry of Information Technology and the Ministry of Science and Technology could also be sought. “We should be extremely careful specially after so many honorable members have been infected with the coronavirus after attending the recent sessions of the assemblies,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also asked the National Accountability Bureau that if it wanted answers to questions from a political leader, the concerned investigation officer should do it through video link by using modern technology.

The provincial Information Minister said that instead of calling Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to Islamabad, the National Accountability Bureau could also get answers to questions on the video link. “Unfortunately, this is not being done,” he said. The provincial Minister said, they should not forget that many officials of the National Accountability Bureau themselves had been infected with the coronavirus.