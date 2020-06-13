Share:

Islamabad - The government did not increase salary of the government employees and pensioners and imposed tax on private schools, which would increase financial burden for the parents. Because of critical coronavirus related lockdowns, the government did not impose any new tax in the federal budget for the year 2020-2021 to restore businesses and prevent bankruptcies. According to insiders, there were disagreements in the special cabinet meeting held on Friday over the issue increasing the salaries of federal government employees which was later decided not to increase salaries and pensions of government employees this year. The government has enhanced poverty alleviation and social safety net expenditure to Rs208 billion and allocated Rs2 billion for the Kamyab Jawan Programme. At least 820,000 fraudulent beneficiaries were removed from the Ehsaas Programme. The government is introducing a centralised tax refund system and amending laws to give FBR data. To save lower class from the tax burden, the summary will be given to exempt advance tax on rickshaws and motorcycles.