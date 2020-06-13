ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough, N-CovKit, the kits developed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) scientists for the detection of Covid-19 cases, have received approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) following their successful lab trials. In his tweet on June 12, 2020, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also confirmed the approval of NUST-made kits by DRAP, adding, “This will bring significant cost reduction in COVID tests,” in the country and will “save huge import bill.” He also extended his felicitations to NUST administration and the scientists, saying that they had made the country proud by their outstanding contribution to fight against the pandemic through developing these testing kits. NUST has successfully performed lab trials of N-CovKit on as many as 330 blinded samples. These indigenously established assays are robust, sensitive to the target, and would soon be available at a lower price as compared to imported ones. The team comprises of Associate Professor Dr Aneela Javed and Assistant Professor Dr Ali Zohaib from NUST Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), who have been working on the establishment of these assays for diagnosis of the pandemic that has hit the country and the world at large in biblical proportions.
