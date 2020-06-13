Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough, N-CovKit, the kits developed by the National Univer­sity of Sciences and Tech­nology (NUST) scientists for the detection of Co­vid-19 cases, have re­ceived approval from the Drug Regulatory Author­ity of Pakistan (DRAP) following their success­ful lab trials. In his tweet on June 12, 2020, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also con­firmed the approval of NUST-made kits by DRAP, adding, “This will bring significant cost reduction in COVID tests,” in the country and will “save huge import bill.” He also extended his felicitations to NUST administration and the scientists, saying that they had made the country proud by their outstanding contribu­tion to fight against the pandemic through devel­oping these testing kits. NUST has successfully performed lab trials of N-CovKit on as many as 330 blinded samples. These indigenously established assays are robust, sen­sitive to the target, and would soon be available at a lower price as com­pared to imported ones. The team comprises of Associate Professor Dr Aneela Javed and As­sistant Professor Dr Ali Zohaib from NUST Atta-ur-Rahman School of Ap­plied Biosciences (ASAB), who have been working on the establishment of these assays for diagnosis of the pandemic that has hit the country and the world at large in biblical proportions.