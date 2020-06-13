Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad HamzaShafqaat on Friday said that more than 6,000 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the federal capital while sector G-9 only registered around 400 such cases.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that decision to seal two sub-sectors of G-9 was taken on the recommendation of health officials. He said sector G-9 and six other areas were under strict surveillance to check spread and find out coronavirus cases. He said the authorities would take strict action over violation of the SOPs.

The capital city administration had on Thursday night decided to seal two sub-sectors and markaz in sector G-9 from Friday night after the number of Covid-19 cases there reached 300. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the decision was taken in response to the District Health Office’s recommendation to seal G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with the sector’s markaz, commonly known as Karachi Company.

Residents of both sub-sectors were given a day to make the necessary arrangements and obtain essential items. People will not be allowed out of their homes during the lockdown except to buy essential items.