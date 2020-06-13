Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Friday.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab said that the opposition has no proposal to stop current sprawl of coronavirus.

He said that the government wants to save the country from economic problems as well as fight against corona. The war against Corona has become a war of 220 million Pakistanis.

According to details, during a meeting between Governor and Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur- Rasheed, government strategies and political issues and other issues were discussed.

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that where Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will not be implemented, there will be restrictions because we have to save the country from coronavirus, so any shortcomings regarding implementation of government SOPs will not be tolerated.

He said that government agencies would also take action against those who showed negligence in ensuring implementation of SOPs. Government is using all the resources under the leadership of Imran Khan and in this difficult time we are standing with the people everywhere. Governor Punjab said that Pakistan was going through the most difficult situation due to coronavirus.

In these circumstances, there is a need for all sections of the society, including political and religious parties to play their role. All must support the government institutions to save the country from epidemic because Pakistan belongs to all of us. We all have to defeat Corona together, Governor added.