Pakistan on Saturday has confirmed 88 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 132,405. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,551.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), record 6,472 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 50,087 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 49,256 in Sindh, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 1,044 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 574 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 938 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 793 in Sindh, 642 in KP, 80 in Balochistan, 71 in Islamabad, 16 in GB and 11 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 839,019 coronavirus tests and 29,580 in last 24 hours. 50,056 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.