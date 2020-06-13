Share:

KARACHI - People from different walks of life have hailed PTI government for presenting a balanced budget for fiscal year 2020-21amidst extremely difficult conditions.

Talking to APP here on Friday they agreed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, honoring his commitment, has ensured that his team of economists and finance managers do come forward with a series of relief measures for the people with limited resources. “I know that it is too early to comment on the actual impact of this budget but what I have been able to understand is that adequate allocations are made for sectors that are directly linked to us,” said Faqeer Mohammad, a messenger working for a private company.

Rahim Ali. a salesman at a car showroom on New M.A.Jinnah Road agreeing with Faqeer said allocations made for Utility Stores (Rs.25 billion), Shelter Homes (Rs.150 billion) and so-forth are for marginalized sections.

In reply to a question, he said raise in budgetary allocation for higher education may not be relevant for many belonging to his particular socioeconomic group but its importance can not be ignored.

District administration warns strict legal action against SOPs violators

Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Friday warned for initiating strict legal action against those violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the provincial government to contain COVID-19 spread.

He said the government has set SOPs to protect the people against the coronavirus pandemic. He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, avoid handshaking, washing hands with soaps regularly and wearing face mask.