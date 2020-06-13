Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed coronavirus and locust situation in the province.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a two-day-long visit. The prime minister is scheduled to chair an important meeting of corona cabinet committee in the Punjab province. The meeting will deliberate over increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also chair a meeting on locust situation in the province.

The PM will also hold separate meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers.