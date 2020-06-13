Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindhri police produced seven recovered peasants in the court of District and Sessions judge Mirpurkhas here on Friday. The peasants belonging to Bheel community recorded their statements before judge. The sessions judge ordered immediate release of the farmers. Reportedly, Kanji Bheel had submitted a complaint in the court of district and sessions court Mirpurkhas in which he pleaded that his seven members of his family belonging to Santhryo Bheel community including his wife Shremti Seeta, children Samita, Jay Ram and others were detained by landlord Roshan Mangrio at his farmhouse where they were forced to work against their will. They had been deprived of medical assistance and salary. He requested the sessions court to order concerned police for their early release from illegal captivity. On Thursday evening, Sindhri police carried out raid at the landlord farmland and got released the detained seven family members of Bheel community. Police kept them in the Sindhri Police Station at night and yesterday morning they were produced in the sessions court where after recording their statements sessions court ordered to release them.