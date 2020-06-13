Share:

Government has made it mandatory on all the private hospitals in federal capital to place COVID-19 patients treatment charges being received by them on their website.

A notification has been issued by by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

The decision has been taken to stop the private hospitals from overcharging and varying prices from patients, sources said.

According to media reports the private hospitals were receiving higher room rent and other charges from the patients and complaints in this regard were streaming in with district management.

No one will be allowed to charge the patients unfairly, said the district management.

Hospital heads are of the opinion that their cost is high because they have to maintain their quality standards.