LAHORE - Former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was amongst 1,919 new COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab on Friday, taking the number of cases to 47, 382.

The PML-N leader tested positive for novel coronavirus from a private laboratory last night. He has quarantined himself at his Lahore residence.

With 24 more healthcare workers getting infection, the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics now stand at 860.

As many as 49 more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 890.

So far 314 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 182 Rawalpindi, 86 Faisalabad, 83 Multan, 44 Gujranwala, 31.Sialkot, 22 Bahawalpur, 20 Gujrat, 18 Rahim Yar Khan, 13 Sargodha, nine each from Sahiwal and Sheikhupura, seven Nankana Sahib, six Kasur, five each from Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzzafargarh, four Hafizabad, three each from Jhang and Mianwali, two each from Jhelum, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Narowal and one each from Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

So far 23,756 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,651 Rawalpindi, 3,317 Faisalabad, 3,283 Multan, 1,953 Gujranwala, 1,341 Sialkot, 1,167 Gujrat, 958 Dera Ghazi Khan, 708 Bahawalpur, 691 Sheikhupura, 640 Sargodha, 617 Muzzafargarh, 580 Rahim Yar Khan, 480 Hafizabad, 421 Kasur, 325 Jhelum, 276 Vehari, 256 Sahiwal, 248 Bahawalnagar, 237 Nankana Sahib, 234 Layyah, 231 Toba Tek Singh, 223 Mandi Bahauddin, 215 Lodhran, 174 Attock, 168 Khushab, 167 Jhang, 154 Chiniot, 151 Bhakkar, 148 Narowal, 131 Okara, 129 Khanewal, 118 Mianwali, 95 Pakpattan, 83 Rajanpur and 56 Chakwal.

Out of total 47, 382 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 44,512 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,27,072 tests have been conducted in the province. Out of these, he said, 47,382 persons had tested positive for the virus. He further said that 14,012 cases had been reported from 31-45 years age group while as many as 13,534 cases had been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 685, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above.

The spokesperson said that 9,546 patients had recovered so far and returned to their homes, 890 had died while 36,946 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.