Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for containing the spread of coronavirus and directions have been issued to all Divisional Commissioners to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and take strict action including imposing fines in case of violation.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the Chief Secretary’s Camp Office on Friday to review the situation of coronavirus, implementation of SOPs, and the artificial shortage of petrol.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting, whereas IG Punjab, Divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked the administrative and police officers to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and said that no leniency should be shown to violators.

He ordered that in case of violation, markets, shops, malls, industrial units, and transport be closed immediately.

It was decided in the meeting that full administrative assistance would be provided to Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for taking action against the perpetrators of the artificial petrol crisis and administrative officers would also be given the powers to take action under 3-MPO ( Maintenance of Public Order).

Aleem Khan appreciated the performance of Chief Secretary, IG Punjab, and other officers and said, “welfare of government employees is our priority”.

He mentioned that officers and employees of health, police, and other departments affected by coronavirus while on duty would be given the best treatment facilities and special package in case of death.

The meeting also decided to liaise with local companies to ensure supply of medical oxygen because of the possible increase in COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the Divisional Commissioners to send recommendations regarding the arrangements for Eidul Azha and Muharram so that the strategy could be finalized.