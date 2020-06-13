Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has allocated Rs.6 billion for the up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian Phase-1 under CPEC including Rs.500m as foreign component.

Meanwhile, Rs1.5 billion was also included in PSDP 2020-21 for Preliminary Design/Drawings for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML- 1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for hiring of design / drawings vetting consultants.

Rehabilitation & up-gradation of Karachi-Lahore Peshawar (ML-1) Railway’s 1,872km long track is an important project of CPEC. The project include doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar and after its completion the speed of passenger trains to be raise from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h while freight trains will operate at 120 km/h. The computer based signaling and control system and grade separation to ensure safety of train operations is also a part of this important project.

The total budget allocated for Railways Division includes Rs24 billion, which includes Rs.11.162 billion for new schemes and Rs.12.838 billion for ongoing development schemes of Pakistan Railways.