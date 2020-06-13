Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 1579 million for the development schemes proposed by Defence Production Division and Rs 1320 million for the development schemes proposed by the Aviation Division under the Public Sector Development PRogramme (PSDP) 2020-21, according to the budget documents.

An amount of Rs 1579 million has been allocated for four Defence Production Division’s 2 ongoing development schemes. An amount of Rs 1157 million has been allocated for infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works while Rs 421 million have been allocated for installation of Ship Lift & Transfer system and associated machinery and equipment to provide docking and repair facilities to surface ship, submarines and commercial vessels of up to 7781 tonnage in Karachi.

Rs 1320 million have been allocated for Aviation Division’s 15 ongoing schemes in the federal budget 2020-21. The ongoing schemes include construction of Airport Security Force Camp at IIAP (Rs 50m), construction of rain water harvesting Kasana Dam (Rs 100m), installation of weather surveillance radar at Karachi (Rs 55m), installation of weather surveillance radar at Multan (Rs 55m), New Gwadar International Airport project (Rs 519m), Reverse Linkage Project between Pakistan Metrological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey (IDB) (Rs 41m), and up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (PC-II) (Rs 10m). No new scheme has been included in the PSDP 2020-21, according to the documents.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 53m has been allocated for 7 new schemes proposed by Narcotics Control Division. According to the details, Rs 9m and Rs 1.4m has been allocated for acquisition of land for ANF setup at Jiwani and Loralai respectively, Rs 9m for feasibility of Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre, Islamabad, and Rs 8m for construction of ANF Special Investigation Cell, Islamabad.