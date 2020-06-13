Share:

Islamabad - The government has proposed an increase of Rs 21 billion for Ehsaas program from the current Rs 187 billion to Rs 208 billion in the budget 2020-21. For the pro-poor ehsaas program Rs 187 billion were allocated during the ongoing fiscal which would be enhanced to Rs 208 billion in the next fiscal, said budget documents. The funds will be utilized for the social security programs started under BISP, Bait Ul mal and the likes. The government has merged different projects working for the poverty alleviation and social security under the banner of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Division.

Now all the funds will be utilized from one forum so there will be no duplication of efforts. Similarly the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 135 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for one ongoing and one new project of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division. According to the PSDP, the government has allocated Rs 35 million for the ongoing scheme of Tahafuz Pilot Project aimed at providing health and nutrition facilities to families living in remote areas of the country.