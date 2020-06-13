Share:

Islamabad - The government, on Friday, made the proposed allocation of Rs70 billion for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural calamities program, however increased around only one billion rupees specifically for the development of the health sector at federal level.

According to the proposed Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21, the COVID-19 has been placed in the national development outlay separately from the health budget. The document said that Rs 70 billion allocation has been proposed to respond to the COVID-19 and other natural calamities.

Meanwhile, for the ministry of National Health Services (NHS), the government proposed the allocation of Rs14.5 billion adding Rs1.316 billion more comparatively to previous year.

In the PSDP 2020-21, 24 new schemes have been introduced by the ministry of NHS at federal level for which Rs 2.55 billion have been allocated.

Meanwhile, for the ongoing schemes Rs12 billion have been allocated. The number of ongoing health projects under the ministry of NHS were 32.

The ongoing schemes with above Rs100 million include up-gradation of the Rural Health facility and strengthening of the Health Department for effective Health Care Provision (Rs756.610 million), up-gradation of the Rural Health facility and strengthening of the Health Department for effective Health Care Provision (Rs 325million), up-gradation of existing facilities at PIMS, Islamabad (156.444 million), up-gradation of Non-Radiation / Modern Endoscopy Diagnostic Services in PIMS, Islamabad (Rs 113.081 million), strengthening of Health Services Academy, Islamabad (Rs100.600 million) Sehat Sahulat Program (Prime Minister's National Health Program Phase-II) (Rs4087.308 million), replacement/ up-gradation HVAC Plant Room Equipment & Allied works at PIMS, Islamabad (Rs 178.992 million), purchase of new Electro-Medical Equipment to replace the obsolete and old fashioned machines with regard to strengthening and enhancing medical care & facilities for disabled patients at National Institute of Rehabilitation.