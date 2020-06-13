Share:

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the coronavirus, the cricketer announced on Saturday.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID-19positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

The former all-rounder has been busy with his foundation as the country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

The cricketer had even offered to work for brands, not for money or personal interest but for exchange of ration and funds that can be utilised to succour the disadvantaged in these hard times of the pandemic.

While posting on Twitter, the cricket star said that he has always been lucky to work with renowned brands. Now, in these times of crisis, he will prefer to work with brands which are affected because of the virus and would not charge any personal fee. However, he is ready to work with brands in exchange of funds for coronavirus.

“I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during COVID-19, I have a proposal to all brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return,” he had said.