KARACHI - As many as 2,428 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours while 17 more patients lost their lives, increasing the death toll to 793. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from the CM House on Friday.

He said that overnight 11,356 tests, highest in Pakistan so far, were conducted which helped detect 22 percent positive results or 2,428 new cases. “So far, 227054 samples have been tested, which have led to the detection of 49,256 cases in the province that constitute 18 percent positive results,” he said. Murad said that the death toll from the virus in Sindh now stood at 793, including 17 reported in the last 24 hours. He added that the death rate had been recorded at 1.6 percent. According to the CM, of 25,350 patients of the coronavirus who were under treatment, 23,615 were in isolation at their homes, 79 were at isolation centers and 1,656 were at different hospitals. “I am sorry to disclose that of 530 patients, who are in a critical condition, 83 have been shifted on ventilators,” the chief minister said.

He further said that 1066 more patients had recovered during the last one day and discharged from the hospitals or quarantine centers. “Now the number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 23,113 which shows 47 percent recovery rate,” he informed. The chief minister further said that out of 2,428 fresh cases of the coronavirus, 1,641 had been reported from Karachi alone. “There are 571 cases in East, 351 in South, 265 in Central, 207 in West, 176 in Malir and 125 in Korangi,” he explained.

He added that Karachi, being a densely populated city of the country, was worst affected, therefore people of this city would have to take extra precautionary measures. Talking about other districts of the province, Murad said that Ghotki had 66 cases, Hyderabad 64, Sukkur 47, Khairpur 38, Larkana 31, Jacobabad 26, Dadu 20, Nawabshah and Sanghar 17 each, Jamshoro 14, Kambar nine, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas and Thatta have seven cases each, Tando Mohammad Khan three and Umerkot two. The chief minister said that the pandemic had also badly affected Ghotki, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana.