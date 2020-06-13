Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting decided to provide 500 oxygenated beds, including 72 ICU and 428 HDU to six different government hospitals in the city.

The meeting was attended by minister health, chief secretary, PSCM, secretary finance, secretary health, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5, Dr Bari and others.

The chief minister said that every government hospital situation in different localities of the city should have ICU and HDU wards. In consultation with the health department and other experts, the chief minister approved to provide 16 ICU beds, 64 HDU to Sindh Govt Hospital, Korangi 5, 20 ICU and 55 HDU beds to Qattar Hospital, Orangi, 18 ICU and 57 HDU beds to Sindh Govt Hospital, Liaquatabad, 10 ICU and 65 HDU beds to Sindh Govt Hospital Karachi, eight ICU and 34 HDU beds to 50-beded hospital Malakand Metrovil, 100 HDU beds to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and 53 HDU beds reserved for buffer stock.

Mr Shah also directed to provide necessary equipment to the Field Isolation Center, Expo.

It may be noted that these 500 beds have been provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the Sindh government.

Sindh registers almost 50pc recovery among

COVID-19 patients

Of the 2,77,054 citizens tested for Covid-19, during past more than three months in Sindh, 49,256 were found positive with 23,113 of them fully recovered, said a spokesman of the provincial health department here on Friday.

NDMA provides 72 ICU, 428 HDU beds to Sindh govt

Acknowledging that the recovery is a little below 50 per cent with registered deaths toll of 793, including 17 recorded during past 24 hours, he said recovery rate is gradually improving in the province.

“No less than 1,066 people have managed to win their battle against the infection in past 24 hours,” he said urging people not to ignore prevention as well precautions prerequisite to protect oneself as well as others against the disease that is largely controllable.

It would be pertinent to mention that 1712 children, up to the age of 10 years, and 12,490 women have been affected by the coronavirus in the given period.

The associated complications of the infection that particularly turns senior citizens and young children vulnerable was reiterated to be preventable through proper care at every level.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has appealed to the people tested Covid -19 positive or even inflicted with symptoms of the ailment to confine themselves to their room/home accordingly.

People in general, in view of the intensity of the situation, he said, also must strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) comprising proper social distancing, use of masks and gloves besides due care towards cough/cold etiquette.