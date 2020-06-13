Share:

Islamabad - Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation 5, the company’s next generation gaming console planned for launch ‘later this year.’

In a new video presentation titled ‘The Future of Gaming,’ Sony also revealed the PlayStation 5 will be available in two models. One model will include a standard a disc drive, while a second option, called ‘PlayStation 5 Digital Edition,’ will lack a disc drive and likely only play games downloaded over the internet but not physical discs bought in stores. Sony did not announce a price point or launch date, but said it still plans to release the PlayStation 5 before the end of the year.

‘Today’s the day we’ve been looking forward to for years, where we get to show you just the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen,’ Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO, said.